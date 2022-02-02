film festival

SF Indiefest documentary 'Quaranteened' follows ups and downs of family in quarantine

By and Andrew Morris
Documentary in SF follows ups and downs of family in quarantine

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It is a defining period that nearly every family has come to known all too well. The crowded house, age gaps and blurred lines of a family in quarantine, all under one roof.

Quaranteened tells the coming-of-age story of his own family, turning the camera inwards, for a candid and intimate look at the highs and lows of the pandemic life.

The film's director, Rodrigo Dorfman, spoke to ABC7 News Anchor Jobina Fortson on the new streaming show, ABC7@7.

The 24th annual San Francisco Independent Film Festival has returned for an in-person event at the Mission District's Roxie Theater, Feb. 3 to 13, while also offering the dual option of virtual viewing online.

