Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch

EMBED >More News Videos The world is in the race for a vaccine and we are spending a week looking at where we are and talking to experts about what's happening now and what's next.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A COVID-19 vaccine is on the way - but what's next? When and how will the Bay Area respond? Our dedicated Vaccine Team will bring you the stories and information you're looking for.As part of our effort to Build a Better Bay Area , ABC7 is spending a week finding out just where we are in the fight against COVID-19 and hosting a virtual town hall where experts answer the questions you're asking.Check out "Vaccine Watch" all this week on ABC7 News and anywhere you stream.