Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch

As part of our effort to Build a Better Bay Area, ABC7 is spending a week finding out just where we are in the fight against COVID-19 and hosting a virtual town hall where experts answer the questions you're asking.
Check out "Vaccine Watch" all this week on ABC7 News and anywhere you stream.
If you have a question for the experts, submit via the form below or here.
WATCH: 'The Race for a Vaccine'
RELATED VACCINE STORIES & VIDEOS:
See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
See more stories and videos about the coronavirus here.