Video captures coyote going for a morning stroll by Levi's Plaza in SF during shelter-in-place order

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another sign in the Bay Area of wildlife taking over as people stay inside during the shelter-in-place order.
A viewer captured video of a coyote going for a stroll by Levi's Plaza on Sansome Street in San Francisco Sunday morning.
Back in late March, a coyote was caught on camera closely following a couple walking their tiny dog outside ABC7's station in San Francisco.
The couple had no idea and had not spotted the coyote.
This is just one several coyote sightings in the Bay Area in recent weeks.
