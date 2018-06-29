Crews contain fire at San Francisco building that houses Kokkari Estiatorio

Crews have contained a fire at a building that was being remodeling on Jackson and Battery streets in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Crews have contained a fire at a building that was being remodeled at Jackson and Battery streets in San Francisco.

ABC7 News learned the fire broke out inside a building that houses Kokkari Estiatorio, a popular restaurant in the neighborhood.


Officials said the fire started in a section of the building that was being remodeled.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials are investigating to determine the cause of this fire.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
