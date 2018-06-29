Smoke filling the air in FIDI near Jackson and front streets (building on fire is where Kokari restaurant is). pic.twitter.com/qWwlLdUUBs — Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) June 29, 2018

Crews have contained a fire at a building that was being remodeled at Jackson and Battery streets in San Francisco.ABC7 News learned the fire broke out inside a building that houses Kokkari Estiatorio, a popular restaurant in the neighborhood.Officials said the fire started in a section of the building that was being remodeled.No injuries have been reported at this time.Officials are investigating to determine the cause of this fire.