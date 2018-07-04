WILDFIRE

Crews use drip torches, firefighting pistols to help contain County Fire

Cal Fire says it's using special equipment, including drip torches and firefighting pistols to help contain County Fire in Yolo-Napa counties.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
More than 2,800 firefighters are doing everything they can to get a handle of the County Fire. It's burning across parts of Yolo and Napa counties, east of Lake Berryessa.

MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' burning in Yolo County

"Crews are taking advance of favorable weather conditions and conducting a firing operation", said Jordan Motta, a fire captain and Cal Fire spokesman.

PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa

Motta says crews are using special equipment, including drip torches and pistols to fight the fire. The department posted a video on its Twitter page to explain.


"What they'll be using is drip torches and pistols, which shoot a firing device, to help us take away fuel from the main fire," said Motta. "That allows us to burn in a more controlled fashion."

RELATED: Lake Berryessa nearly deserted for 4th of July due to County Fire

Cal Fire says this special firing operation will continue as long as conditions allow. The County Fire has been burning since June 30, 2018.
