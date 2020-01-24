CuriOdyssey in San Mateo launches new program called 'Museums for All'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- CuriOdyssey is becoming even more accessible!
The science playground and zoo on the Peninsula is such a fun and educational place for kids and adults. And now CuriOdyssey has announced the launch of its Museums for All program.
Families whose income qualifies them for public assistance will need proof of participation and photo ID. For more details, click here.
The program, which begins Feb. 7, makes admission affordable for underserved communities.
Thanks to the partnership with Alaska Airlines, these families will have access to an annual family membership that's discounted from $145 to $35 and daily admission is reduced from $15.95 for adults and $12.95 for children to $1.00 for both.
And something else to know about: a special "sensory-friendly" event is coming up on Sunday, Feb. 9. And guess what? It's free! Free admission and free parking.
There will be exclusive hours for kids with special needs and their families. CuriOdyssey will close to the general public at 2:30 that day. Then from 3 p.m.-5 p.m., the families can enjoy the hands-on exhibits and see the amazing animals that live at CuriOdyssey.
