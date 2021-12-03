cvs

'It's just pitiful': Planned closure of Marin City CVS sparks anger, anxiety among locals

The CVS store is slated to close just days before Christmas, on Dec. 22.
EMBED <>More Videos

Anger, anxiety over slated closure of North Bay CVS

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, there is anger and anxiety over the imminent closure of a longtime CVS store in Marin City, just days before Christmas.

Local advocates say the store has been a lifeline, and its demise is the last thing their underserved community needs.

From the moment our cameras arrived, we heard strong reaction from shoppers about the pending closure of the CVS store near Marin City.

RELATED: CVS to close around 900 stores, nearly 10% of its locations

"I've been here 20 years, the store's been here since I moved in, it's convenient and we don't have much here in Marin City, this will be a loss to the community," said Natalie Broomfield.

The CVS has been a lifeline to Hattie Cook who has no car, only her scooter.

"I feel bad and I don't want it closing, it's the only thing left from when they rebuilt this place," said Cook.

The CVS store is located inside the Marin Gateway Shopping Center.

"A lot of people come to this store, I don't understand. A lot of seniors get medication here," said Nathaniel Coleman.

RELATED: CVS targeting Amazon shoppers with its own delivery service

CVS wouldn't say why its closing the store but in a statement to ABC7 News, a representative said:

"We have made the difficult business decision to close.. the closure of this store is not a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our employees.. in fact, our colleagues will be given the opportunity to transition into comparable roles at other CVS locations nearby."

Store officials say prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy inside a nearby Target store, but community advocates say, it's not the same.

"It's just pitiful, it's another one gone down, look how desolate it looks," said Royce McLemore, director of local outreach center, Women Helping All People.

Mclemore believes her underserved community deserves better, now with fewer shopping options.

"This community deserves our help, not everyone has cars.. it's a shame this is happening," said Jo Cooper.

RELATED: 5 more SF Walgreens to close due to to rampant retail theft

Marin County Supervisor Stephanie Moulton-Peters told us in a statement:

'The loss of CVS in the Marin Gateway shopping center is a loss to the community. But I am glad that Marin City residents will continue to be able to fill prescriptions and shop locally at Target."

"Something new is going to come out from all of this, I have faith," said McLemore.

The CVS store is slated for closure on December 22.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmarincvspharmaceuticalspharmaciststore closing
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CVS
Congress pressed to take action on illegal retail sales online
5 plead guilty in one of CA's largest retail theft busts
Booster appts. canceled as pharmacies run out of COVID vaccine
Sonoma Co. welcoming walk-ins as demand for booster shots rises
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News