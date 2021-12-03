'It's just pitiful': Planned closure of Marin City CVS sparks anger, anxiety among locals

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, there is anger and anxiety over the imminent closure of a longtime CVS store in Marin City, just days before Christmas.Local advocates say the store has been a lifeline, and its demise is the last thing their underserved community needs.From the moment our cameras arrived, we heard strong reaction from shoppers about the pending closure of the CVS store near Marin City."I've been here 20 years, the store's been here since I moved in, it's convenient and we don't have much here in Marin City, this will be a loss to the community," said Natalie Broomfield.The CVS has been a lifeline to Hattie Cook who has no car, only her scooter."I feel bad and I don't want it closing, it's the only thing left from when they rebuilt this place," said Cook.The CVS store is located inside the Marin Gateway Shopping Center."A lot of people come to this store, I don't understand. A lot of seniors get medication here," said Nathaniel Coleman.CVS wouldn't say why its closing the store but in a statement to ABC7 News, a representative said:"We have made the difficult business decision to close.. the closure of this store is not a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our employees.. in fact, our colleagues will be given the opportunity to transition into comparable roles at other CVS locations nearby."Store officials say prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy inside a nearby Target store, but community advocates say, it's not the same."It's just pitiful, it's another one gone down, look how desolate it looks," said Royce McLemore, director of local outreach center, Women Helping All People.Mclemore believes her underserved community deserves better, now with fewer shopping options."This community deserves our help, not everyone has cars.. it's a shame this is happening," said Jo Cooper.Marin County Supervisor Stephanie Moulton-Peters told us in a statement:'The loss of CVS in the Marin Gateway shopping center is a loss to the community. But I am glad that Marin City residents will continue to be able to fill prescriptions and shop locally at Target.""Something new is going to come out from all of this, I have faith," said McLemore.The CVS store is slated for closure on December 22.