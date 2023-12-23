California woman arrested in million-dollar retail theft ring that targeted stores like CVS, Sephora

Hundreds of stolen makeup items were seized during a raid at a warehouse in Paramount and at a store in L.A.

LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles woman was arrested after more than $1 million in stolen cosmetics from stores like CVS, Sephora and Ulta Beauty were seized as part of a major retail theft bust by the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, 48-year-old Brenda Yanez is being charged with organized retail theft, grand theft, and possession of stolen property.

Investigators said she's linked to an organized retail theft ring that targeted several stores across Southern California, including CVS, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Rite Aid, Nordstrom, and the 99 Cents Only Store.

CHP officers served a search warrant Tuesday at a warehouse in Paramount and at The Makeup Store on Whittier Boulevard in the city of L.A.

Officers found a variety of stolen items along with "tools used to remove anti-theft devices," CHP said.

"CHP investigators will continue to work proactively with our loss prevention partners, allied agencies, and prosecutors through the holidays to combat organized retail crime throughout California," read a press release sent by CHP.

The incident remains under investigation.