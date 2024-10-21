Legacy SF Mexican restaurant stays open despite 3 break-ins and plans to sell

Legacy SF Mexican restaurant El Faro was at risk of closing because of multiple break-ins, but now plans to stay open thanks to community support.

Legacy SF restaurant stays open despite 3 break-ins, plans to sell Legacy SF Mexican restaurant El Faro was at risk of closing because of multiple break-ins, but now plans to stay open thanks to community support.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A legacy Mexican restaurant, which was at risk of closing due to three break-ins in one week, says it plans to stay open -- at least for now.

Surveillance video from El Faro earlier this month shows a broken window and a suspect inside the Mission District restaurant.

Owner Raymunda Ramirez says she was so discouraged by the burglaries that she wanted to close the restaurant after working there for 45 years and more than 20 years as owner.

Her niece set up a GoFundMe page to help with repairs.

Ramirez says that despite several inquiries into buying the well-known burrito shop, she hopes to hold on for two more years until she retires. She credits a supportive community.

"I want to tell everyone who help us, 'Thank you.' I'm so happy for that, because I know many people love the burritos from El Farro, because they say if I sell or go away, it won't be the same. I'm feeling very happy and comfortable, more safe because I know people love me," she said with a smile.

Ramirez says she's still worried about crime, but will use the funds raised to secure the windows.