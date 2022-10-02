EXCLUSIVE: Daly City woman's close call with suspect who allegedly robbed, choked 70-year-old

Video shows what appears to be the same individual wearing same uniform and gloves, attempting to get inside another woman's house

Another woman in Daly City had a close encounter with possibly the same home invasion suspect who choked and robbed a 70-year-old of her life savings.

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- An update to a story ABC7 News broke Friday night about a 70-year-old Daly City grandma who was choked, beaten and robbed of her life savings Wednesday morning.

One of the three suspects involved posed as a utility worker in an attempt to get inside. Surveillance video shows the encounter and grandma's blood-curdling screams as the man in uniform kicks her Chihuahua and attacks her while he and two others who enter through the back ransack her home.

Granddaughter Skylar says she wanted to speak out and hopefully warn other older Asian Americans to stay safe.

Shortly after airing the story, a woman reached out to anchor Dion Lim's Instagram with this video from her 65-year old mother's Daly City home which is not far from Skylar's grandmother's home.

It shows what appears to be the same individual wearing the same uniform and gloves, attempting to get inside earlier Wednesday morning. In that case, you can hear the man claim he's checking the cable boxes and needs to get inside.

Fortunately for this senior and her daughter, who is remaining anonymous, was able to call her mom and tell her not to open the door. She was not hurt.

Daly City police are investigating and say crimes such as these involving suspects who wear similar costumes have happened before.

