Dan Ashley's 'Rock the CASA' celebrates 10 years of live entertainment in the name of charity

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Rock the CASA was back Saturday night in Walnut Creek with its 10th anniversary musical spectacular, hosted by ABC7's very own Dan Ashley.

The event brings out hundreds of people to enjoy live music and raise funds for children in need.

Saturday's concert had performances from "Phantom of the Opera's" Franc D'Ambrosio, the Oakland Symphony and a tribute to rock-and-roll legend Tina Turner.

"Well it's just a great milestone to have been rocking the Casa for 10 straight years. We have some amazing headliners. Over those years, we've raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to support local children in our community. And we're looking forward to a great night and helping support kids who need our support," Ashley said.

All the proceeds go equally to two charities.

The first is Court Appointed Special Advocates, which helps protect children placed in foster care from abusive or neglectful homes.

And the second charity is Friends of Camp Concord, which sends hundreds of under-served children to summer camp at Lake Tahoe each year.

