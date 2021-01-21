Dancing mailboxes celebrate inauguration in most Berkeley way possible

The pair dressed up as U.S.P.S. mailboxes and danced downtown. (Yes, really. See for yourself in the video above.) They were soon joined by another two kindred mailboxes ready to party.
After all, Inauguration Day means the final end of the 2020 presidential election, and no one is happier about that than the hardworking mailboxes of the postal service.
"You know how hard it is to digest 65 million ballots and count them accurately?" said Larry Bogad, one of the blue mailboxes incarnate. "There were a lot of people picking on us mailboxes. We're just civil servants doing our job."
Bogad speaks for mailboxes everywhere, which played a much bigger role than usual during an election mid-pandemic. Former President Donald Trump and others cast doubt on mail-in voting, linking it to voter fraud without evidence.
"The mailboxes have come to life to set the record straight," said Bogad.
What's on a mailbox's playlist of favorite songs, you ask? You didn't have to ask; it's quite on-the-nose: "Please Mr. Postman" and "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours).
