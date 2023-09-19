Does the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' have the moves to win 'Celebrity Family Feud?'

The 'Dancing with the Stars' cast share their tips to win 'Celebrity Family Feud.'

Watch the 'Dancing with the Stars' cast compete on the season finale of 'Celebrity Family Feud,' tonight at 8/7c on ABC.

LOS ANGELES -- From the nail-biting, last-minute answers to the toss-up, 50/50 decisions, the season finale of "Celebrity Family Feud" couldn't get anymore tense for the "Dancing with the Stars" team, consisting of Derek and Julianne Hough, Alfonso Ribeiro, Hayley Erbert and Emma Slater.

On The Red Carpet had a chance to catch up with them after the competition, where they shared some of their personal tips for competing on the show.

"The answers, the nail-biter! Man, it was actually amazing. The whole show was incredible!" Derek beamed about the experience. He went on to say that the teamwork and the huddles "paid off so well."

Emma Slater offered her insight as well, saying "I like the huddles, I thought it was really great." She shared that the deliberation period is a crucial part of the game, and it's necessary to "hide your mouth" since the other team can see you!

"I mean, we love game nights in general and we have them all the time, so the fact that we get to do this with people, and get to meet new people, new friends, and obviously just laugh. My stomach was hurting so bad from how much we were laughing. It was so fun!" Julianne shared.

With the Hough's history of game nights, Alfonso couldn't help but ask if he and Emma were invited to game night.

"We're all family! Yeah, of course!" she laughed.

The team couldn't help but hype each other up. "Hold on, she had some clutch, clutch moments!" Derek shared about his wife, Hayley. "You did really good! You did good!" Emma boasted about Hayley's performance.

Catch the "Dancing with the Stars" crew compete on the season finale of "Celebrity Family Feud" TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this ABC station.