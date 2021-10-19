Arts & Entertainment

'Dancing with the Stars' recap: 'Grease' Night ends with shocking elimination of Melanie C

LOS ANGELES -- There was a shocker in the ballroom with the latest elimination on "Dancing with the Stars. Former Spice Girl Melanie C and her professional partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated at the end of the show's tribute to the movie "Grease."

Mel C was in a five-way tie for third place as far as the judge's scoreboard, but with the fan votes added in, her time was up.

"I'm pretty disappointed," Mel C said after the show. "I was hoping to be here for a little while longer. It's been hard. I've had lots of things to overcome. It's tough. But somebody's got to go!"

There was also a season 30 "first": the first perfect score. That went to pop star JoJo Siwa and her pro partner Jenna Johnson, who took the dance floor with a foxtrot to "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee (Reprise)." The judges awarded them the first perfect 40 out of 40.

The show's first same-sex dance pair reflected on how their friendship has grown over these past weeks.

"I've never opened up to somebody like I've opened up to her. I've never trusted somebody like I trust her," said Siwa. "It's as if she's been my big sister for the last 18 years even though it's only been seven weeks."

Talk show host Amanda Kloots came in second place with a near perfect 39 out of 40. There was a five-way tie for third place between Olivia Jade, Melora Hardin, Kenya Moore, Suni Lee and Mel C.

Things turn dark and dastardly next week when the show celebrates an early Halloween with "Horror Night."

