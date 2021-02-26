Decomposed body found near Highway 101, 280 interchange in SF, CHP says

By Daniel Montes

CHP patrol car sitting on the side of a road. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO -- California Highway Patrol officers in San Francisco are investigating a death after a decomposed body was found near the U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 280 interchange on Friday morning.

Officials learned of a possible death just after 10 a.m. near the corner of Bayshore Boulevard and Augusta Street.

Officers found the body of a man on a highway embankment, according to CHP officer Marc Andrews.

The city's medical examiner is working to find the man's identity.

Andrews said so far, investigators don't suspect foul play.

Stay with the ABC7 News for the latest developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscochphighway 101dead body
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID vaccine from J&J
More than half of CA in 'severe' drought mode
Mayor discusses A's stadium Environmental Impact Report
More vaccines expected in California next month, Newsom says
Bay Area restaurant offers $5K reward amid attacks on Asian Americans
Missing SF girl may be traveling with runaway teen, police say
Map shows where recall Newsom signatures are coming from
Show More
Intel report finds Saudi prince 'approved' US journalist's killing
US airstrike in Syria kills 1, wounds several, official says
Massive fire rips through structures, buses in Compton
5 Bay Area counties cut off vaccine supply to One Medical
Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls taken in mass abduction
More TOP STORIES News