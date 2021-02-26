Decomposed body found near Highway 101, 280 interchange in SF, CHP says

SAN FRANCISCO -- California Highway Patrol officers in San Francisco are investigating a death after a decomposed body was found near the U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 280 interchange on Friday morning.
Officials learned of a possible death just after 10 a.m. near the corner of Bayshore Boulevard and Augusta Street.
Officers found the body of a man on a highway embankment, according to CHP officer Marc Andrews.
The city's medical examiner is working to find the man's identity.
Andrews said so far, investigators don't suspect foul play.
