1 dead in crash involving big-rig in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A U.S. Highway 101 offramp in Santa Rosa has been closed following a fatal collision early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 12:25 a.m., the CHP learned of a collision involving a vehicle that had become wedged underneath a big-rig truck on the highway's northbound lanes, at the Bicentennial Way off-ramp.
About an hour later, CHP officers issued a Sig-alert, closing the offramp.
Further information about the fatal collision was not immediately available.
