San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies who tasered man to death in Millbrae will not face criminal charges

Updated 4 minutes ago

MILLBRAE, Calif. -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies who killed Chinedu Okobi in October will not face criminal charges, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Friday.Okobi was killed after deputies said he was running in and out of traffic in the 1400 block of El Camino Real on Oct. 3.According to the sheriff's office, he punched a deputy, and then deputies deployed a Taser.Okobi's sister, Ebele Okobi, Facebook's public policy director for Africa, publicly accused the sheriff's office of lying.Wagstaffe posted video of the encounter on his website on Friday, including a letter to Sheriff Carlos Bolanos stating he found the sheriff's use of force during the incident to be lawful.The family's attorney, John Burris, has planned a news conference in Oakland for Friday afternoon. Burris has said previously he will likely file a lawsuit in the case.