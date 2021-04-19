Bay Area businesses brace for aftermath of Derek Chauvin trial verdict

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6226218" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tribune Tavern owners, Jana and Chris Pastena share their grief following the weekend's vandalism and looting that happened at their Oakland restaurant.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says they have no plans to request help from the National Guard this week but will be working with Oakland Police and numerous agencies to respond to any situations that may occur after the Derek Chauvin verdict comes down in Minnesota.Businesses here in the Bay Area are preparing for what could happen. Over the course of the last 3-4 days we've seen many businesses boarding up windows in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and many other spots.In Oakland store front after store front was covered with fresh plywood on Sunday."It's very tough and emotionally I feel very sad. Why things happen like this?" says Van Dang of Golden Lotus Vegan Vietnamese Restaurant in Oakland. Dang isn't familiar with the Chauvin trial but is familiar with vandalism, even after 25 years in The Town. Friday they put boards back up at Golden Lotus. A good thing seeing that some Oakland businesses that night were vandalized at the end of a demonstration against recent deadly police shootings.Councilmember Noel Gallo is making a plea to those who may protest when the Chauvin verdict comes down."Please, please, if you come to Oakland do not destroy our community, we're trying to build this community for the children and families of today and the future." Gallo went on to say, "Please don't set our places on fire, break our windows, graffiti them, and we would really appreciate you respecting the city."Boards have been going up in San Francisco as well. This video was shot on Sunday in Union Square.Closing arguments are expected from both sides in the Chauvin trial on Monday but as for a verdict."There is no way to know how long the deliberations will take, in the OJ Simpson case they just took a few hours, in other cases they could take days, we just don't know," says Dean of Berkeley Law Erwin Chemerinsky. Chemerinsky says even video evidence doesn't always make for a slam dunk case for the prosecution. Referencing the Rodney King excessive force case 29 years ago next week where all four officers were acquitted in a state court. As for this case, there are three charges against Chauvin, a 2nd degree unintentional murder being the most serious."It's hard to know, obviously a conviction on all counts would be seen by those who want it to be a form of justice. An acquittal on all accounts would be a disappointment to them. What a mixed verdict will be seen as, there is no way to know," says Chemerinsky.Just a hope from those who run businesses that they won't targeted during possible protests."Every time things happen like that we don't feel safe and hopefully one day that feeling is going to go away and we going to have the happy life again," says Van Dang.