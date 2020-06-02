Oakland business owners speak out after restaurant vandalized, looted

"This is our baby, our businesses are our children. We don't have children and when they destroy these businesses they destroy a piece of us," said Jana Pastena.
RELATED: 'This is not Oakland': Looting suspects came from out of town, city officials say
After seeing images, of unrest and violence in downtown Oakland, Chris Pastena ran to his restaurant to protect it. When he arrived, looters were already inside.
"That window was totally taken down, so there were people coming in. When I got here, I jumped through the window and got everyone out," said Pastena who was later assaulted by one of the looters in the group.
#Oakland restaurant owners speak out after vandalism caused nearly $20,000 in damages.— Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) June 2, 2020
“I cry for our collective souls,” said Jana Pastena.@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/uHvAjybP1p
"My heart was already broken because of what's going on so there wasn't much left but honestly I feel numb," said Pastena.
The Pastena family is still trying to process the last three months. First they had to close their three restaurants because of COVID-19 and now they are picking up the pieces of the unrest Oakland faced over the weekend.
RELATED: George Floyd live updates: Alameda County implements curfew after looting, violence
They recently took down a sign from their window that read "Black Owned" after receiving threats telling Jana Pastena she is not black enough.
"My responsibly to help my black community, I want to speak about those things. But I don't have time for people who want to destroy us just because they think that I'm not black or because I'm in an interracial marriage," said Jana Pastena.
But, a bright light shined through the darkness over the weekend, when community members showed up outside of Tribune Tavern to help.
Oakland resident, Johnathan Delong was walking by with a broom and asked the Pastenas, "How can I help?" a question that has turned into a movement.
"That blossom into the next day having 70 volunteers here to paint the plywood to prime it for muralist in 3 city blocks," said Delong.
Muralists are now painting plywood all across downtown Oakland beatifying storefronts that were vandalized.
"I dedicated a couple hours because they have put so much into the community," said Michael LeBlanc, Plate restaurant owner.
Jana Pastena says broken glass can be cleaned up, electronics replaced, but the real message behind these protest is what's really aching their hearts today.
"I cry for our collective souls sheltered in place for months and we are itching to get out and I'm crying for my black people who keep getting murder I cry for Mr. Floyd I cry for his family. It's a really hard time right now," said Pastena.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here's which Bay Area cities are under curfew and what it means
- Watch George Floyd protests live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
- Powerful images show clashes with police, demonstrators during protests over George Floyd's death
- George Floyd's son joins Texas protesters in peaceful demonstration
- San Francisco police chief recalls time as LAPD officer during 1992 Rodney King riots, asks residents to 'stay at home'