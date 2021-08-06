Disney+ brings a magical celebration to San Francisco's Pier 27 this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Disney+ brings "The Stories Continue" Summer Tour to San Francisco with games, prizes, celebrities and experiences for fans of all ages.The tour is a celebration of stories that go beyond what you may be familiar with. For example, Vanessa Lengies plays a dog trainer, Erica who trains 90-pound Hooch for the U.S. Marshall. The Disney+ series is a continuation of the original 1989 Tom Hanks film and picks up with Scott Turner's son, played by Josh Peck."I was a huge fan and love Tom Hanks obviously and feel really honored to be part of the continuation of that story," said Lengies.She spilled some behind-the-scenes secrets of having a dog as a co-star."It's about making a relationship with that dog. They'll do what you want them to do if they trust you. it brought a lot out of me to make a relationship with that dog and it was very slobbery. Very, very, very, very slobbery!" said Lengies.At the tour, ABC7 News witnessed children and families checking out Disney+ memorabilia like the dress actress Emma Stone wore in the movie "Cruella." Guests spun a prize wheel for Disney+ fanny packs, tumblers, even Lego sets.For artist Maxfield Bala spray-painting a mural of a Marvel movie for all to see is an experience that continues his own story."I went to the Boys and Girls Clubs in San Francisco. It was my after-school hangout. So being able to paint this and donate it to a Boys and Girls Clubs in the Bay Area it means a lot and is coming full circle," said Bala.Disney+ fans like Raquel Basco who was decked out in red-carpet glam for the event looked forward to being at the Stories Continue event because an upcoming release has special meaning."Sersi in the Eternals is coming out next year and I'm so excited about the Asian representation in that movie. It's always a dream of mine as an actress and everything's being filmed in the Bay Area again and we have this event in San Francisco which means so much," said Basco.No tickets are required and the event runs until 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at Pier 27 and is open to the public.