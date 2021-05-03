LGBTQ Pride

Disney unveils Pride 2021 collection featuring apparel, accessories and more

By Jacqueline Laurean Yates via GMA
Just in time for Pride Month 2021, a brand new Rainbow Disney collection is here - and it's good!

The company unveiled its latest offerings on Monday and it includes a bright, beautiful array of everything from apparel to accessories.

This year's lineup of offerings has Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters and other Disney icons for the first time.

The latest Rainbow Disney collection also features all-star characters such as Mickey Mouse designed on everything from protective face masks to hoodies.

Disney has unveiled a new Disney Rainbow collection just in time for Pride Month 2021.



To further celebrate Pride Month 2021 and the company's Pride collection, The Walt Disney Company is donating funds as part of an ongoing commitment to organizations around the world that support LGBTQ+ communities. To learn more, visit RainbowDisneyCollection.com.

Disney's new Pride collection is available right now and will continue to roll out globally throughout the rest of the year.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.
