Disney joins growing list of companies requiring COVID-19 vaccine for nonunion employees

NEW YORK -- The Walt Disney Company is now joining the growing number of other American companies who are requiring a COVID-19 vaccination for non-union employees working on-site.Today, Disney sent a message to employees who are non-union based in the United States that they must soon be fully vaccinated to come into the workplace.Both vaccinated and unvaccinated workers who are on-site have 60 days to provide verification of vaccination.The company is having conversations around this topic with the unions representing their employees under collective bargaining agreements.This decision was based on the recommendations of scientists, health officials and medical professionals that vaccinations provide the best protection against COVID-19.