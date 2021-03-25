Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland begins planning effort to expand shops, attractions within park's current footprint

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Despite being closed for a year, Disneyland is charting its course for the future.

The Anaheim resort is launching a new, multi-year planning initiative called DisneylandForward.

The goal is to create more shops, entertainment and attractions, without expanding past the resort's current 490-acre footprint.

The plan includes potential expansions to both the Disneyland and California Adventure parks.

Disneyland said it is not seeking any public funding for the new effort.

More details about DisneylandForward are available here.

Disneyland expects to reopen to the public on April 30.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.

