Disneyland Resort launches discounted ticket offer for California residents

For a limited time, California residents can visit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park for just $83 a day.
The three-day, one-park ticket can be purchased starting July 6 for $249 and park hoppers are available for an additional cost. Guests can redeem them on any three separate days through September 30, 2021, subject to park reservation availability.
In addition to the discounted tickets, the resort is offering up to 25% off on select stays at the hotels on property. From July 6 to October 2, visitors can save up to 25% off select rooms at Disney's Grand California Hotel & Spa and up to 20% at the Disneyland Hotel.
For more information including ticket sales, visit Disneyland.com.
