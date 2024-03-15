'Doctor Who' sets a Disney+ premiere date with multiple new episodes

'Doctor Who' will premiere on Disney+ with two new episodes.

'Doctor Who' will premiere on Disney+ with two new episodes.

'Doctor Who' will premiere on Disney+ with two new episodes.

'Doctor Who' will premiere on Disney+ with two new episodes.

LOS ANGELES -- Calling fellow Whovians. We have a "Doctor Who" season 14 premiere date!

Disney and BCC announced that "Doctor Who" will debut May 10 at 7 PM EDT on Disney+.

This marks the first installment of the series to launch on Disney+, where fans can revisit the Christmas special, "The Church on Ruby Road," as well as two all-new episodes.

And, keep an eye out next Friday, March 22, when Disney+ will drop a new trailer following The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his companion, Ruby Sunday's (Millie Gibson), adventures in the TARDIS.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies beamed, "At last, it's my great delight to unleash a whole new season of The Doctor and Ruby's adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that's been spanning time and space for decades. Don't miss a second!"

The highly anticipated series will also include guest stars Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma and Angela Wynter.

Stream three episodes of "Doctor Who," starting with "The Church on Ruby Road" and two all-new episodes, on May 10 at 7 PM EDT on Disney+ in the U.S. and internationally (excluding the UK).

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.

