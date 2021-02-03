Pets & Animals

Rescued German shepherd helps save owner's life during stroke

NEW JERSEY -- A special dog in New Jersey is being hailed a hero for saving her owner's life.

Sadie, a 6-year-old German shepherd, stayed by her owner's side when he collapsed after suffering a stroke.

She wouldn't leave him alone and even licked his face to keep him awake.

Sadie also dragged him across the room to his cellphone so he could call for help, Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said.

Now she is staying with family while her owner, Brian, recovers. They FaceTime every night and are counting down the days until they can be reunited again.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said Brian only adopted Sadie a few months ago after she was surrendered to the shelter by her former owner.

"Though her bio noted that she was especially nervous with men, Brian felt a special bond with Sadie, as he valued her intelligence, hesitancy to trust and fierce loyalty once she did form that trust. Brian gave Sadie a second chance at life, adopting Sadie and welcoming her home," RBARI said. "This time, Sadie gave Brian a second chance at life."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew jerseyanimal rescuestrokedoghot dogsgood news
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California Dreaming: Why are wildfires getting worse?
Here's why former San Diego mayor is joining race for governor
Why do people want to recall Newsom? We explain
Here's how to find out if your stimulus card is real or fake
Doctor warns not to save vaccines for 2nd shot as virus mutates
CA COVID-19 metrics drop, but will there be another surge?
SF officials vow to crack down on crime after 2 horrific murders
Show More
Why are people leaving CA? In-depth look at population shifts
Stephen Curry recalls 1s meeting with Tom Brady
3 critically injured after explosion on SoCal film set
Lowell High could become part of SF's random lottery system
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
More TOP STORIES News