Rescued German shepherd helps save owner's life during stroke

NEW JERSEY -- A special dog in New Jersey is being hailed a hero for saving her owner's life.Sadie, a 6-year-old German shepherd, stayed by her owner's side when he collapsed after suffering a stroke.She wouldn't leave him alone and even licked his face to keep him awake.Sadie also dragged him across the room to his cellphone so he could call for help, Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said.Now she is staying with family while her owner, Brian, recovers. They FaceTime every night and are counting down the days until they can be reunited again.Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said Brian only adopted Sadie a few months ago after she was surrendered to the shelter by her former owner."Though her bio noted that she was especially nervous with men, Brian felt a special bond with Sadie, as he valued her intelligence, hesitancy to trust and fierce loyalty once she did form that trust. Brian gave Sadie a second chance at life, adopting Sadie and welcoming her home," RBARI said. "This time, Sadie gave Brian a second chance at life."