product recalls

Dollar General lounge chair recalled due to amputation risk

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Dollar General loungers recalled for 'amputations,' other injuries

Dollar General is recalling about 155,000 lounge chairs amid consumer reports of amputations, lacerations and pinching of fingers.

The True Living Sling Loungers feature white frames with solid blue or solid green fabric, CNN reported.

They were sold at the discount retailer between January and September 2019 for about $20.

RELATED: McCormick and Frank's RedHot seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

So far, Dollar General has received three reports of the Sling Loungers collapsing, resulting in amputations or lacerations to fingers from the chairs' metal folding joints.

If you purchased these loungers, you're advised to stop using them immediately, and contact Dollar General for a full refund.

The UPC number for the impacted loungers can be found on the receipt.

You can also visit the "Help" section at DollarGeneral.com or cpsc.gov for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenproduct recallsrecallu.s. & worlddollar store
PRODUCT RECALLS
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Costco issues recall for specific batches of Kool-Aid
Trader Joe's chicken patties recalled after customers find bone pieces
Rare bacteria found in Walmart room spray linked to 2 deaths
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News