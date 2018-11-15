CAMP FIRE

Double homicide suspect shot, killed by police in Butte County fire evacuation zone

A double homicide suspect, who reportedly told officers he would not go back to prison, was shot and killed after a chase into the Butte County fire evacuation zone. Officials say this is not related to the Camp Fire. (KGO-TV)

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
A non-fire incident happened in the Butte County Camp Fire evacuation zone on Thursday. Officials report a double homicide suspect was shot and killed by officers after a pursuit.

This started a little before noon after the suspect, who officials say was on parole and wanted for the incident a couple years ago, was found after a tip was sent in.

When the suspect was found at Yankee Hill, a chase began.

The suspect reportedly told deputies that they should have left him alone and that he would not go back to prison.

Officials were able to force the suspect to stop with a strip in the road.


Butte Co. District Attorney Mike Ramsey says he left officers no choice when he moved on them.

"There was an indication of some movement by his hands, officers fired their guns," he said. "We have three Shasta County sheriff's deputies, three Butte County sheriff's deputies and one California Fish and Wildlife officer or warden that fired their weapons."

None of those officers were injured.

Officials say the suspect died at the scene and a police dog that was also killed in the incident.

