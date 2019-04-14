Dozens sick after pepper spray used at play place in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Dozens of people, including infants, children, and adults, became sick after being exposed to pepper spray in Concord.

Police were sent to an indoor play place called The Jungle just after 7:00 PM on Saturday. Officers say the pepper spray was used during a fight involving five to 10 young people. They left before police arrived.

About 25 to 30 people became sick. Some vomited, others had difficulty breathing.

Medics treated and released everyone who received medical attention.
