endangered species

Locally extinct butterfly species returned to San Francisco's Presidio

By and Tim Didion
EMBED <>More Videos

Locally extinct butterfly species returned to SF Presidio

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The spring weather is giving wildlife experts a chance to help restore a colorful part of the Bay Area's ecosystem. And if you take a stroll in the right area you may just see the results fluttering by.

They may be tiny, but you're looking at a big, ecological success story. Variable Checkerspot Butterflies that were extinct in San Francisco's Presidio since the late 1970's are now thriving again. The result of a recent project by wildlife managers at the Presidio Trust to first restore their native habitat, then reintroduce them.

"They've taken off. You can see them throughout all of these restored areas of the park," says Wildlife Ecologist Jonathan Young.

RELATED: Here's how the Presidio's protecting coyote pups from confrontations with dogs

Young and a team of butterfly experts are hoping to duplicate their success. On a sunny morning, they were combing the Marin Headlands, searching for another missing Presidio species, known as California Ringlets.

"They can be a little elusive. There's a lot of badger holes you have to be careful of when you're running around," Young cautions.

But after a few hours, they netted five males and five females. After putting them temporarily on ice, it was off to a meadow near Inspiration Point in the heart of the Presidio. It's part of a restored habitat that's become a critical urban oasis.

RELATED: Blanding's turtles released into wild after being raised by zookeepers

"We have one of the largest concentrations of threatened and endangered butterflies, because we have this coincidence of intense human development," says Stuart Weiss, the chief scientist with the Creekside Center for Earth Observation.

But after hiking a few hundred yards down a grassy hillside, it was time to release the Presidio's newest residents.

Within minutes, the Ringlets were making themselves at home. With the females hopefully laying eggs for the next generation. And if the success of earlier re-introductions is an indicator, wildlife managers are hoping the Ringlets will soon be reestablished back in the Presidio. And helping to maintain a balanced ecosystem.

RELATED: Bay mud could help wetlands survive sea level rise, new study shows

"As we continue into the 21st century we're going to be needing to do a lot more of these," says Young.

Weiss echoed the importance of species restoration.

"They're the part of the insect world that we can easily observe. And people love butterflies," he said.

The Presidio Trust team is planning to continue the re-introduction over the course of many months, to make sure the Ringlets are firmly established.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencepresidioenvironmentwild animalspresidiogolden gate bridgesan francisco bayanimalanimalsendangered speciesscienceinsect
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENDANGERED SPECIES
North Bay students help to save thousands of salmon from drought
Feel like you're swimming with sharks at CA Academy of Sciences
Sierra Nevada red fox to be listed as endangered
'Elk prison': Protest calls for tule elk protection
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News