building a better bay area

Here's how the Presidio's protecting coyote pups from confrontations with dogs

By and Tim Didion
EMBED <>More Videos

Presidio protects coyote pups from confrontations with dogs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Wildlife ecologist Jonathan Young is on a mission to keep some of the Presidio's newest residents safe, a fresh litter of coyote pups. He's been busy placing signs, letting dog walkers know that certain trails in the park are now off-limits to dogs.

And the timing is critical. An unmanned wildlife camera captured these images of one of the Presidio's two resident coyotes constructing a den several weeks ago. And monitoring confirmed that the female was pregnant.

"So we've gotten a lot of footage on our camera traps, over the last four weeks. She's very big, full of pups," says Young.

RELATED: Endangered California condor could return to Pacific Northwest for 1st time in 100 years

This is actually the coyote couple's second delivery. A litter of pups, born last year showed up on an unmanned camera feeding from their mother. Eventually, the pups are driven off by their alpha parents to find their own habitat outside the Presidio.

"Each year that litter of offspring gets essentially kicked out of this territory. So we really have one pair that's long term," he explains.

But for the next several months, the mother and father will defend the litter against threats, particularly from fellow canine species. So the Presidio team is closing trails to dogs that run closest to the den, and areas where dog walkers are likely to come in contact with the coyotes.

RELATED: Housing or wetlands? Fight continues over future of Bay Area salt ponds

For some, it's an inconvenience, but others we spoke to on Monday felt a kinship to help protect the pups.

"It's also their trails too, so if it keeps us safe, I think it's great," said one dog walker.

RELATED: Wildlife experts say to ditch bird feeders amidst songbird salmonella outbreak

The warning signs show the few trails that are temporarily off-limits to dogs, which still leaves miles of pathways open for dog walkers to use until pupping season ends in September.

It's a well-thought-out balancing act, designed to keep visitors, both wild and domestic, safe.

As for the female coyote, Young says they're checking cameras, trying to learn if she's just given birth. If not, they expect it to be any day now.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspresidiobuilding a better bay areacoyoteshikingdogsanimals in perilwild animalsanimalanimal newsbaby animalspetsdoganimalsanimal rights
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
City of San Francisco has just 3 COVID-19 ICU cases
Bay Area program helps feed thousands with healthy eating
Stanford lab tech's journey from Africa to COVID-19 front lines
Here's how SF is ensuring vaccines reach underserved communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Videos of controversial Ukiah PD response prompt investigation
New 'double mutant' COVID variant identified in Bay Area
'Last unicorn' of Bay Area real estate going to auction
FBI categorizes fake CDC vaccine cards as a crime
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Thinking of traveling? Expert shares tips on what to do first
How Aaron Rodgers is using 'Jeopardy!' to help NorCal communities
Show More
Baylor 1st national title denies Zags perfection
More Californians are moving to Texas, researchers say
EXCLUSIVE: Stanford doctor tapped for COVID adviser role at CDC
VP Harris, Gov. Newsom visit Bay Area water plant
EXCLUSIVE: Man verbally attacks SJ Chinese family with racist rant
More TOP STORIES News