National Employment Law Project expert answers your EDD, unemployment questions

By
Unemployed Californians continue to struggle to obtain benefits from the state's Employment Development Department (EDD).

That's why we spoke to an expert to answer your questions about applying for claims, $300 stimulus funds, fraud and much more.

Watch the video above for answers from Michele Evermore, an expert with the National Employment Law Project.

WATCH: Expert answers your questions on unemployment benefits, EDD (Pt. 1)
Michele Evermore, an expert with the National Employment Law Project, answers questions from the public about getting unemployment benefits through California's EDD.



WATCH: Why is it so difficult to get help with CA unemployment benefits?



