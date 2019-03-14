Operation Varsity Blues

Bay Area mother files $500 billion lawsuit in alleged college admission bribery scam

This undated image shows Olivia Jade and her mother Lori Loughlin.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A $500 billion lawsuit has been filed in the alleged college admissions scam. There are 45 people named in the suit, including the parents now accused of cheating to get their kids into the nation's top schools. Among those named, celebrities Felicity Huffman and Lori Laughlin.

Jennifer Kay Toy filed the suit in San Francisco. She says she was a teacher for Oakland Unified and also a school in Pacifica. Kay Toy also says she is single mother.

RELATED: 1 of 2 Stanford students to drop out of admissions suit, lawyer says

"I'm not a wealthy person, but even if I were wealthy I would not have engaged in the heinous and despicable actions of defendants. I'm outraged and hurt because I feel that my son, my only child, was denied access to a college not because he failed to work and study hard enough, but because wealthy individuals felt that it was OK to lie, cheat, steal and bribe their children's way into a good college," said Kay Toy in a statement from the suit.

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam

See more stories on Operation Varsity Blues.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationpalo altosan franciscopacificaoperation varsity blueslawsuitus worldscamstudents
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Alleged college admissions scam: Students file class-action
1 of 2 Stanford students to drop out of admissions suit, lawyer says
LIST: Bay Area people charged in alleged college admissions scam
Parent charged in college admissions scam, told to instruct daughter to lie to a psychologist
TOP STORIES
1 of 2 Stanford students to drop out of admissions suit, lawyer says
First time since 2011 California is not in a drought
Gambino mob boss Frank Cali gunned down in NY gangland hit
Alleged college admissions scam: Students file class-action
7 On Your Side tax hotline today with Michael Finney
LIST: Bay Area people charged in alleged college admissions scam
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Gradual warming today through Monday
New shoe unveiled in honor of Stephen Curry's birthday
Man runs into burning home to save his dog
TIMELINE: Deadly Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
Facebook data deals under criminal investigation, report says
More TOP STORIES News