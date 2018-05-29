EDUCATION

Parents rally to save Alum Rock school superintendent

EMBED </>More Videos

Claiming that she is an extraordinary educator, a group of parents in San Jose's Alum Rock Elementary School District are rallying to keep Dr. Hilaria Bauer from being fired at a district board meeting. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Claiming that she is an extraordinary educator, a group of parents in San Jose's Alum Rock Elementary School District are rallying to keep Dr. Hilaria Bauer from being fired at a district board meeting Tuesday evening.

Parents, such as Flor DeLeon, held a news conference in front of the district's Gay Avenue offices. They were joined by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Vice Mayor Magdalena Carrasco, arguing that to fire Dr. Bauer would be disruptive to the education of the district's 11,000 students and would derail Dr. Bauer's efforts to investigate and correct alleged conflict-of-interest in issuing construction contracts.

RELATED: Hundreds of students walk out of classes in San Jose to protest school board action

The parents say three board members stand against the superintendent while two others support her. It would take only three votes to terminate Dr. Bauer, whose contract was recently extended for two years. One of the three board members parents say is against Dr. Bauer stood off to the side at the news conference, board president Esau Herrera. He told ABC7 News he is open-minded and wants to hear discussion from the full board in closed session as part of the special board meeting Tuesday evening.

The Alum Rock district has been investigated by the county's Office of Education. An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, and, last week, two state representatives from the area, Assemblymember Ash Kalra and State Senator Jim Beall, announced they will seek authority to have a state audit done.

On Friday, two parents, including Flor DeLeon who spoke at the news conference, signed formal complaints with District Attorney Jeff Rosen and with the state's Fair Political Practices Commission. Allegations have been raised about non-competitive bids worth millions of dollars to a construction company for school building projects.

School board president Herrera told ABC7 News that the District Attorney's Office has been working on its investigation for over a year, and if they had found something wrong, he believes something would have surfaced by now. The District Attorney's Office, as of deadline, has not responded to a request from ABC7 News.

Superintendent Bauer said she is not thinking about what will happen at the board meeting; instead, she is focusing on moving the district forward for the next three years. "That's my job," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpoliticssanta clara countyteacherstudentssam liccardoschoolSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hundreds of students walk out of classes in San Jose to protest school board action
EDUCATION
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
Thousands of new beds slated for UC Berkeley students
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
More Education
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News