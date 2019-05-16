Education

Parents suing Concord special ed school after students allegedly restrained

By
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A special ed school in the East Bay is being sued by families who say their children were put into frightening and traumatic restraint holds by staff members. The plaintiffs say these restraints are not allowed under California law.

A mother, we'll call Elyse, has a daughter and son who both attend the Floyd Marchus Counseling and Education Center in Concord because of behavior disorders.Elyse says the disorders are getting worse.

"In addition to being diagnosed with emotional disturbances and ADD/ADHD, now the diagnosis includes depression and anxiety," Elyse said.

She says the primary reason is the restraints staff members put them in when they act out.

"What she described to me was being held down on the ground and her head bent down between her legs," Elyse said.

Elyse and two other families have filed suit against the Marchus School, the Contra Costa County Board of Education and the State Board of Education, complaining that the holds violate state law. They are represented by the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund.

"It is very explicit in the law that it cant be used for punishment and control" said attorney Arlene Mayerson.

Mayerson says restraints can only be used in a real emergency where there's an imminent threat of bodily injury to the student or staff. They're asking for an injunction preventing further behavior, and changes to state laws and regulations involving special students.

ABC7 News tried to reach both the Marchus School and the county board of education, but neither has responded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationconcorddisabilityabuseschoollawsuitstudents
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News