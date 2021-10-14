Society

East Bay high school coach placed on leave after 2019 video of brutal football drill goes viral

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Head coach put on leave over brutal high school football drill

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay school district says they are investigating after a video going viral online shows high school football players participating in potentially dangerous and illegal drills during a practice.

Two students who were there told ABC7 News the video was from a football practice at El Cerrito High School. One student said it happened in 2019, although it just recently gained traction online.



A spokesperson for the West Contra Costa County Unified School District confirmed to ABC7 News that the district is aware of the incident.

"This behavior is unacceptable and inconsistent with WCCUSD's values," spokesperson Raechelle Forrest said in a statement. "The safety of our students and staff are our top priority and we take these matters very seriously. The district is currently conducting a full investigation, and we will take the appropriate steps pending the investigation's results."

On Wednesday, the school district released the following statement to ABC7 News:

"While the incident is still being investigated, we want you to know that we do not tolerate anything that puts our students' safety at risk. The drills displayed are unacceptable. We have placed the head coach on administrative leave until a full investigation is complete. The district is investigating this matter. We can confirm that the incident occurred in 2019."



WATCH: School district investigating video of brutal youth football drill
EMBED More News Videos

A video going viral online shows high school football players participating in potentially dangerous and illegal drills during a practice.



The video has over 2 million views on Twitter and has prompted responses from prominent NFL players, coaches and sports analysts who are expressing concern over the players' safety.

"This is so far out of line, it's horrible," former NFL coach Jim Mora tweeted. "Who can ever justify this? If a coach teaches this, he isn't someone you should ever allow your kid around. This is horrible."


"Fire these coaches on the spot," former 49er Adam Snyder wrote.



"Parents do your homework- do not allow your kids to play for coaches that do drills like this. This is not football!" ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyel cerritoviral videohigh schoolfootballteenhigh school football
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
East Bay neighborhood upset with county after street floods
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Biggest storm in years brings flooding to Bay Area
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Toilet paper spill creates 'traffic hazard' on I-880
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today
Show More
POWER OUTAGES: More than 12K without power in Bay Area, PG&E says
Storm brings iconic Yosemite Falls roaring back to life
Hertz is buying 100K Teslas
COVID updates: Cases dropping across most of US
Tiffany Li answering questions about murder of her kid's father
More TOP STORIES News