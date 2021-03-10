family

Elderly Pennsylvania couple enjoys long-awaited brunch after getting COVID-19 vaccine

By Chad Pradelli
DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania -- An elderly husband and wife in Pennsylvania have been able to resume their Sunday brunches together thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I am gonna give her a big kiss," said Bill Fuller, moments before he greeted Lola, his wife of 72 years. "A hug is only half the deal."

For the past several years, the couple, both 93 years old, have lived at a facility outside of Philadelphia.

Bill lives in the independent living wing, and Lola lives in the health center.

The couple's daughter, Ann Teschner, says they are joined at the hip.

SEE ALSO: Family hosts nearly a year of Sunday Zoom calls during pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The Lawson family embraced Zoom and grew tighter in the process.



The Fullers used to have Sunday brunch every week at the nursing home since they moved there in 2012. But in March of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause on the activity there.

"I could tell by my father's visible appearance, facial expressions, his tone of his voice, I could tell it was really hard, especially at the beginning," Teschner said.

It's been a year since they had that special bond and shared a meal.

"How is that?" asked Bill when he kissed Lola for the first time.

"Wonderful, do it again," she said.

After all these years, they still like to reminisce about their first date.

"When I laced up your ice skates," Bill recalled.

Bill said the secret to their union lasting: limited fights and always kiss and makeup.

After seven decades, the words were few as they sat and ate slowly while just enjoying each other's company. Bill even shared his bacon. The moment was one they've shared countless times, but this one felt just a tad more special.

"They both looked younger to me on Sunday," said Teschner. "They just looked on top of their game."

At the end of the meal, both blew kisses at each other.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniasocietycoronavirusfamilycovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FAMILY
Communities hit hard by COVID more hesitant to return to school
Texas mom of 5 fighting COVID-19 after giving birth
Berkeley parents react to school opening plan
Falling behind while distance learning isn't just academic issue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in attack on 75-year-old Asian man in Oakland
SF Uber driver attacked by passenger over request to wear mask
Cecilia Vega's journey from the Bay Area to the White House
Some Bay Area youth athletic coaches eligible for COVID vaccine
9 CA counties change tiers
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Gov. Newsom delivers State of the State address
Show More
Peninsula pastor hopes to host mobile vaccination clinic
Millions in CA may get late unemployment payments
Communities hit hard by COVID more hesitant to return to school
Disney aiming to reopen CA theme parks by late April
Only 10 Bay Area ZIP codes prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News