San Francisco police seek help locating missing at-risk 84-year-old woman

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are seeking the public's help locating a missing elderly woman in San Francisco.

Eighty-four-year-old Kan Jean Chang Fung was reported missing from her Richmond District home Friday when she did not return from a walk.

Police say Fung is 5 feet tall and 90 pounds with white hair. She was last seen wearing a red or pink puffy jacket, purple sweater, brown pants, black "UGG" boots and a red beanie with an "LG" logo.



According to SFPD, Fung is a frequent visitor of the following areas: Clement Street, the Golden Gate Bridge, Crissy Field and the Gratton and River Rock Casinos.

Fung is considered at risk due to her age and possible medical conditions. Police ask anyone who sees Fung should contact their local law enforcement agency and be prepared to provide her current location and clothing description.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

