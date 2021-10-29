election

Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties

By Brandon Behle
EMBED <>More Videos

Election Day 2021: 5 Bay Area counties prepare for local races

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's 2021 Election Day was held on Tuesday and while there were no statewide races, five Bay Area counties had local races.

Here's where elections were held and what issues voters tackled:

Marin County




San Mateo County





Santa Clara County





Solano County




Sonoma County








Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmarinsan mateosanta clarawoodsidedixontiburonmenlo parksonomakenwoodelection resultsvoter informationballot measureelection dayelectionselectionpoliticsabsentee ballot
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELECTION
Election results: GOP's Youngkin projected to win VA governor race
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Republican Youngkin wins Virginia governor's race, ABC News projects
A post-Trump test for Democrats looms in Virginia election
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
'Meta' trademark applicant with sell to Facebook for $20M
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News