Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties

Here's where elections were held and what issues voters tackled:
Marin County
- Tiburon - Town Council Member Special election: Information and results
San Mateo County
- Woodside - Measure A: Initiative to amend Municipal Code: Information and results
- Parcel Tax - Measure B: Menlo Park City School District: Information and results
Santa Clara County
- Parcel Tax - Berryessa Union School District: Information and results
- Parcel Tax - Los Gatos Union School District: Information and results
Solano County
- Dixon - City Clerk Vacancy: Information and results
Sonoma County
- Sonoma - City Council Member: Information and results
- Director - Occidental Community Services District: Information and results
- Director - Timber Cove County Water District: Information and results
- Measure E - Kenwood Fire Protection District Special Parcel Tax: Information and results
- Measure F - Sonoma Valley Health Care District Parcel Tax Extension: Information and results