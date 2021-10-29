Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties

Marin County

Tiburon - Town Council Member Special election: Information and results

San Mateo County

Woodside - Measure A: Initiative to amend Municipal Code: Information and results

Parcel Tax - Measure B: Menlo Park City School District: Information and results

Santa Clara County

Parcel Tax - Berryessa Union School District: Information and results

Parcel Tax - Los Gatos Union School District: Information and results

Solano County

Dixon - City Clerk Vacancy: Information and results

Sonoma County

Sonoma - City Council Member: Information and results

Director - Occidental Community Services District: Information and results

Director - Timber Cove County Water District: Information and results

Measure E - Kenwood Fire Protection District Special Parcel Tax: Information and results

Measure F - Sonoma Valley Health Care District Parcel Tax Extension: Information and results

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's 2021 Election Day was held on Tuesday and while there were no statewide races, five Bay Area counties had local races.Here's where elections were held and what issues voters tackled: