Elon Musk says he'll 'make things good' with SJ pie shop after Tesla unexpectedly cancels order

ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Elon Musk says he'll 'make things good' with SJ pie shop
Tesla CEO Elon Musk saidon X that he'll "make things good" with San Jose's The Giving Pies after the shop took a big hit from Tesla's canceled order.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New developments on Friday about a story ABC7 News brought you Wednesday. The owner of The Giving Pies, a San Jose small business, told ABC7 News she took a big hit after Tesla placed an order worth more than $2,000 then unexpectedly canceled.

On Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a message on X writing, "Just hearing about this. Will make things good with the bakery. People should always be able to count on Tesla trying its best."

ABC7 News will follow up with The Giving Pies owner Voahangy Rasetarinera to let you know what happens.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Tesla criticized for canceling pie order worth $2,000+ with San Jose bakery

The owner of San Jose's The Giving Pies says she's taken a big hit after Tesla placed an order worth thousands of dollars then canceled unexpectedly.
