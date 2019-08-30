Actress Valerie Harper, known for 'Rhoda,' 'Mary Tyler Moore Show,' dies at 80, family says

Actress Valerie Harper, best known for her roles in "Rhoda" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," has died at age 80, her family says.Her family confirmed the actress died at 10:06 a.m. Friday. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.Harper first came to fame for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and then the character was spun off to her own sitcom, "Rhoda," in the late 1970s.She won four Emmys and a Golden Globe for her work in those two shows.Harper returned to TV as the lead in the sitcom "Valerie," though she left the show after the second season in a contract dispute.Through the course of a television, film and theater career that spanned nearly seven decades, Harper was nominated for eight Emmys, winning four; and nominated for six Golden Globes, winning one. She was also nominated for a best actress Tony in 2010 for her role in the play "Looped."She continued to be active well into her 70s, with roles on shows such as "2 Broke Girls" and "The Simpsons" and in 2013 appearing as a contestant on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."