Arts & Entertainment
Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez engaged to Jennifer Lopez, according to Instagram post
WABC
By Eyewitness News
It's official! Jennifer Lopez and former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez are engaged, according to an Instagram post.
Rodriguez posted a photo of the stunning ring on Instagram Saturday night with the caption 'She said yes.'
The couple has been posting pictures throughout the weekend of their beach getaway.
They have been dating for two years.
