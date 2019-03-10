Arts & Entertainment

Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez engaged to Jennifer Lopez, according to Instagram post

By Eyewitness News
It's official! Jennifer Lopez and former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez are engaged, according to an Instagram post.

Rodriguez posted a photo of the stunning ring on Instagram Saturday night with the caption 'She said yes.'



The couple has been posting pictures throughout the weekend of their beach getaway.

They have been dating for two years.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentengagementcelebrityentertainmentjennifer lopezalex rodriguez
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Unvaccinated Oregon boy, 6, almost dies of tetanus
Stephen Curry's new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old girl sold out
Community remembers women slain in Yountville shooting
Man caught trying to light home on fire to get rid of ghost
OC firefighters demonstrate hazards of parking in front of fire hydrant
Comedy with Cousins: Exclusive look at the funny side of Boogie
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Rain Timeline: What to expect for the rest of your Bay Area Saturday
Cell video shows Tesla driver asleep while on autopilot
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
Pregnant April the Giraffe is 'ready to go': WATCH LIVE
Woman claims demons told her to steal rental car
More TOP STORIES News