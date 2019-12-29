'Beach Blanket Babylon' starts final weekend shows in San Francisco before NYE finale

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5737744" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Beach Blanket Babylon started in 1974 and has had nearly 17,000 performances.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Linda Ragus was the first in line for Saturday's early show of "Beach Blanket Babylon," which is performing its final weekend in San Francisco. She came up from Fresno."I wasn't going to miss this last one performance. It's a special place. It's a San Francisco institution," says Ragus.The show is known for its outrageous costumes and spoofs on pop culture and politics. Ragus says that made the show so popular."They are great! There is something new with every show. The current events. Whatever is going on in the world, they pull it into the show," says Ragus."Beach Blanket Babylon" debuted in 1974, making it the longest-running musical revue in the world. There have been 17,000 shows and more than six million viewers.As its popularity grew, so did its fan base. Lauren Apellaniz, who has seen the show twice, is here from Florida. She's says she is sad to see it all end."I am super sad! It was such a great show. I know it is such a big part of San Francisco," says Apellaniz.The final four shows this weekend have a Christmas theme, but producers are planning a special finale for the last show, which will be New Year's Eve. All remaining shows are sold out.