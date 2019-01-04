NETFLIX

'Bird Box' fans streaming to Monrovia home for blindfolded selfies

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans of the Netflix movie "Bird Box" have been flocking to a home in Monrovia to take blindfolded pictures where much of the Sandra Bullock thriller was filmed.

By
MONROVIA, Calif. --
Rabid fandom for Netflix's smash horror hit "Bird Box" has inspired a new online challenge: People wearing blindfolds, just like Sandra Bullock's character in the horror film.

And many of the fans are also making the pilgrimage to Monrovia - to a house featured in the movie.

RELATED: Netflix warns not to hurt yourself by doing 'Bird Box' challenge

Outside the picturesque home people keep stopping by and covering their eyes to take a photo.

In "Bird Box" the characters have to wear blindfolds to protect themselves from evil.

The owner of the 110-year-old home says filming went on for three days inside her home. She says she doesn't mind its newfound fame or the visitors that have been flocking by all day, every day.

Neighbors, whose homes were also used off-camera during the shoot, don't seem to mind either.

"It's kinda funny," said local resident Mark Christensen. "Some people put the blindfolds on."

"You can see right now - there's a whole bunch of people over there and I don't think there's a half hour that goes by where there isn't somebody out here taking pictures."

But besides trekking to the home in Monrovia, the popular film has inspired another activity by fans - the "Bird Box Challenge." People blindfold themselves and try to go about their daily tasks. Sometimes the results can be amusing, but they also have led to at least a few injuries.

So many people have been participating that Netflix put out a warning asking people not to hurt themselves trying to perform the Bird Box Challenge.



More than 45 million accounts streamed "Bird Box" in the first seven days of its release, according to Netflix. It's a new record.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviesnetflixviralmemeSouthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NETFLIX
Teen stays up late watching Netflix, saves family from fire
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
Beware of this Netflix scam email
Selena's life story to be told on Netflix
'Stranger Things' star officiates Illinois wedding
More netflix
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
4 notable dramas worth checking out in San Jose this week
Don't miss these 3 top dramas screening around Richmond
The 3 best dramas screening around Redwood City this week
Don't miss these 3 top action movies screening around Berkeley
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for year or longer
Honor Guard viewing takes place for fallen Newman police officer
SF utility workers prepare for incoming rain
Man dies while visiting Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day
Accuweather Forecast: Last dry day
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Trump says Democrats talking impeachment because they can't win in 2020
Show More
Stephen Curry to auction off 'Moon Landing' shoes for STEM education
Pregnant woman shocked to discover needles in grapes
Report: BART investigating spike in sick calls during holidays
Dog owner using vests with spikes to protect pets from coyotes
Victims ID'd in I-75 crash that killed 7, including 5 children going to Disney
More News