Chance the Rapper tweets emotional plea to find kidney donor for aunt

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter Thursday, posting an emotional plea to try to find a kidney donor for his aunt.

"I really need help," Chance's first tweet said. "My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life and she is in dire need of a #kidney. We have exhausted all options and have been wait listed for years."

He said his family "believes in the power of prayer and we give this problem up to God."



The tweet got more than 6,000 likes and was retweeted more than 1,000 times. Many replied asking for more information, especially about her blood type, to see if they could help.

"I'm sorry it was a lil overwhelmingly emotion writing this," the rapper replied. "Her blood type is O positive."



He wrote that all you need is a blood test and a physical to determine if you're a match.
