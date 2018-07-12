STORMY DANIELS

Charges against Stormy Daniels dismissed following arrest at strip club, lawyer says

The lawyer for Stormy Daniels says the porn actress will plead not guilty to charges of allowing patrons to touch her after being arrested at an Ohio strip club.

COLUMBUS, Ohio --
The lawyer for Stormy Daniels says charges against the porn actress have been dismissed following her arrest at an Ohio strip club.

Michael Avenatti posted on Twitter early Thursday that Daniels would enter a not guilty plea to three misdemeanor charges.

RELATED: Giuliani says Trump reimbursed Cohen for $130K payment to Stormy Daniels

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is accused of letting patrons touch her, which is a violation of a state law. She was taken into custody during a Wednesday night show in Columbus, Ohio.

Avenatti says during the performance, some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way. He says they will fight all charges, which he called "bogus."

An Ohio law prohibits anyone who isn't a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.

