Coachella 2020 lineup: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine to headline

Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
INDIO, Calif. -- The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 2020 lineup Thursday and said the first weekend has already sold out.

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine will headline the festival scheduled for Apr. 10-12 and Apr. 17-19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Other notable performers include Calvin Harris, Danny Elfman, Lana Del Rey and Thom Yorke.


For the first time ever, the festival introduced a presale registration to allow people to sign up for first access to buy two passes for the second weekend of Coachella.

The presale begins Monday Jan. 6 at 12 p.m. PT and tickets that are remaining will be available to the public at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6.

The full lineup for Coachella and travel information is available here.
