Porn actress Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse, coroner says

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Prominent porn industry actress Jessica Jaymes died of a seizure and alcohol abuse, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Jaymes, whose real name was Jessica Redding, was found dead in her North Hills home on Hayvenhurst Avenue on Sept. 17.

Jaymes broke into the adult film industry in 2002. She got her big break two years later when she became Hustler Video's first contract model. Jaymes appeared in over 200 adult films.

She was also known for cameos in mainstream media, including the cable television show "Weeds," "The Howard Stern Show" and "VH1's Celebrity Rehab Sober House."

The coroner's report listed her causes of death as a seizure and chronic ethanol abuse.

At the time of her death, many public reports listed her age as 43, but the coroner's report says she was 40 years old.
