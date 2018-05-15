DISNEY

Disney animators star in San Francisco exhibit

EMBED </>More Videos

Many of the faces in The Walt Disney Family Museum's newest exhibit are familiar to generations. But the animators have largely remained hidden behind the screen. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Many of the faces in The Walt Disney Family Museum's newest exhibit are familiar to generations, from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" to "Bambi." But the faces of the talented animators who created them have largely remained hidden behind the screen.

Curator Don Hahn says Walt Disney himself referred to them as the Nine Old Men, after a reference to the Supreme Court.

RELATED: Meet the animator behind Disney's most iconic kiss

"They were these animators who were just at the top of their craft, and it was Walt's go to guys for kind of the best in animation," he says.

Some like Ward Kimball, were characters who could have come from central casting, while others left the attention and bright lights to their animated creations.

"And if you know Disney's core movies like "Dumbo," "Pinocchio," "Cinderella," and "Alice in Wonderland," and all those movies, the lead animators on those shows were the Nine Old Men," Hahn points out.

RELATED: Famed artist animates Walt Disney Family Museum

The exhibition of the same name opens this Thursday and runs through early January. Hans says it's a chance to walk back through the decades, to the moments when the magic came alive.

"It's kind of one stop shopping for the history of animation. These are the guys who start out at Disney when they were kids just out of art school, and ended up developing this amazing art form we know as Disney Animation," says Hahn.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7 News. For information on the Nine Old Men exhibit, click here.

Written and produced by Timothy Didion
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneymuseum exhibitmoviemoviescartoonSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Meet the animator behind Disney's most iconic kiss
Famed artist animates Walt Disney Family Museum
DISNEY
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Mermaid donut makes debut at Disney World
Greenagers, ABC7 volunteers clean park in SF's Bay View Hill
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches
More disney
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News