"TIME100: The World's Most Influential People" airs Sunday, May 12, at 10|9c on ABC.

TIME reveals 2024 list of the 100 most influential people in the world

TIME has revealed the 2024 TIME100, a list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

From movie stars and pop singers to politicians and athletes, members of the 2024 TIME100 list of the 100 most influential people in the world are forces to be reckoned with.

The issue's four worldwide covers, revealed exclusively Tuesday on "Good Morning America," each highlights 2024 TIME100 honorees: singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, football quarterback Patrick Mahomes, actor Taraji P. Henson, and Russian opposition movement leader Yulia Navalnaya.

Dua Lipa, Patrick Mahomes, Taraji P. Henson and Yulia Navalnaya are seen on the cover of TIME for the TIME100 list of most influential people. TIME

The TIME100 list includes Fantasia Barrino, Kylie Minogue, Greg Abbott, Elliot Page, Kelly Ripa, Jenni Hermoso, Colman Domingo, Dev Patel and more.

Satya Nadella and Patrick Mahomes are both on the list for the third time, more than any other person on the list this year.

Motaz Azaiza, 25, is the youngest person on this year's list. The oldest person on this year's list is 86-year-old Joel Habener.

The TIME100 primetime television special will air on Sunday, May 12 at 10/9c on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

This special brings viewers inside the annual TIME100 Gala, hosted by Henson. The 18th annual gala will feature performances by Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino and the presentation of a TIME Impact Award to Michael J. Fox.

